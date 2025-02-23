White (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the 76ers.

White tweaked his right ankle during third quarter of Saturday's loss to the Suns, but the injury wasn't severe enough for him to be held out for the rest of the game. He's still working through the lingering effects, but unless he suffers a setback he is expected to play Monday. White has averaged 16.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds over 33.4 minutes per game while shooting 37.0 percent from the field since the beginning of February.