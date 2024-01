White (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

White exited Tuesday's game against Philadelphia late in the third quarter due to a sore right ankle and didn't return. However, he'll likely be able to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 35.4 minutes per game.