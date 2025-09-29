Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas said Monday that White (calf) will be limited in training camp, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

White is working his way back from a calf strain suffered in August, with the Bulls taking a cautious approach to his ramp-up. Arturas Karnisovas suggested the team hopes to have him available by the end of the preseason but stopped short of guaranteeing it. The guard is set for a primary role in Chicago after continuing his scoring ascent last year, averaging a career-high 20.4 points along with 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds on 45.3 percent shooting and 37.0 percent from deep across 74 regular-season games.