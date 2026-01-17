White ended with 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-109 loss to Brooklyn.

White logged at least 30 minutes for the second straight game, ending with a serviceable two-way performance, outside of the poor free-throw shooting. He has scored at least 17 points in two of his past three games and is beginning to look more confident on the offensive end. While the buy-low window remains open for now, that could change if he can build off this performance.