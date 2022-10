White compiled 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes in Tuesday's 127-104 victory over the Bucks.

White turned it on in the fourth quarter, making three of his four threes and scoring nine of his 15 points. It was his second straight contest playing at least 29 minutes and his first time making more than two three-point shots. He's shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc in four preseason contests.