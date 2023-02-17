White will enter the first unit for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

White will make his first start of the 2022-23 campaign with Demar DeRozan (hip) and Alex Caruso (foot) sidelined. He is coming off season highs in minutes (33) and points (25) on 75 percent shooting. Although White may not replicate his scoring output Thursday, he remains a high-upside play considering his streaky shooting.