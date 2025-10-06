White (calf) remained sidelined for Monday's practice, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

White is working his way back from a calf strain that he suffered in August. It remains to be seen if his absence will extend into the regular season, but the Bulls are likely to tread carefully here. White is coming off a breakout 2024-25 campaign in which he posted regular-season averages of 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds.