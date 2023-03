White totaled seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and one rebound in 28 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Clippers.

With Alex Caruso (foot) out, White played starter-level minutes but failed to make a significant impact. Coming into the contest, the sharpshooter had been on a role, posting 14.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.6 minutes over his previous seven appearances, so Monday's outing was certainly a disappointment.