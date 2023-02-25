White isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with Brooklyn.
Patrick Beverley and Alex Caruso will replace Ayo Dosunmu and White in the starting five Friday. The 22-year-old guard recorded eight points, five rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during his first and only start of the season against Milwaukee.
