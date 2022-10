White (knee) practiced fully Thursday and plans to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Nuggets after receiving a clean MRI, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White exited Tuesday's preseason game due to a left knee contusion and received an MRI that came back clean. With White ready to go, he will continue to try and earn a spot in the guard rotation alongside Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso while Lonzo Ball is out with a knee injury.