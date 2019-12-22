White ended with 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 victory over the Pistons.

White turned in one of his patented hot-shooting nights, converting on five triples in the victory. The rookie has struggled to be a consistent producer thus far but can put up points in a hurry on occasions. He is well outside the standard league discussion but can be used for streaming purposes on nights such as this.