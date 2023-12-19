White supplied 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one block over 40 minutes during Monday's 108-104 win over the 76ers.

White was two rebounds and one assist shy of what would've been his first ever triple-double. The point guard is playing the best basketball of his career in December, posting averages of 25.8 points, 6.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 three-pointers in his last eight games. With Zach LaVine (foot) still sidelined, the heavy usage will continue for White.