White recorded 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 124-96 win over Portland.

Although White came off the bench he enjoyed a larger workload due to the blowout win, notching a team-high 32 minutes. The score-first guard found success as a facilitator, finishing with his best assist total of the season. White has come into his own as of late, averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals over 28.9 minutes per game in his last six appearances.