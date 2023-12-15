White amassed 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 victory over the Heat.

White led Chicago in scoring and assists while also draining a team-high four triples. The point guard added seven boards, falling just three shy of a triple-double. White's assist total was his highest of the campaign, besting the nine he had dished out in consecutive contests to begin December. He's been one of the league's most pleasant surprises early in the season, especially of late -- over his past seven games, he's posted at least 23 points six times, and he's drained at least three triples in 13 straight contests.