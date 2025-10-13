Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that while he expects Coby White (calf) to be ready by Opening Night, he doesn't anticipate him suiting up during the preseason, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

White is in the final stages of recovery from a calf strain, and while he reportedly feels pretty good, there's just not enough "ramp-up time" to get him on the court for one of Chicago's final two exhibition games. It sounds like White will be good to go for opening night, but don't be surprised if he's eased into things after not getting any preseason reps.