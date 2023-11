White amassed 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 130-113 victory over the Jazz.

The 18 points matched his season high, and White has scored in double digits in four straight games. During that stretch, White has put up averages of 14.3 points, 4.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers. He's playing well as a starter, but the Bulls have been struggling, so changes to the rotation could be coming soon.