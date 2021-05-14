White recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 42 minutes in Thursday's 114-102 win over the Raptors.

White recorded his sixth double-double of the season in the win. The point guard's steady leadership at the point has allowed the once-struggling Bulls to go 5-5 over the past ten games, keeping them within striking distance of a playoff spot. Many things have to go their way, but White could end up tasting his first postseason action in only his second season as a pro. Even if they fall short, the Bulls have their point guard of the future sealed with White.