White (calf) isn't listed on the Bulls' injury report for Monday's game against the Magic.

White is set to return to action after missing Saturday's loss to Indiana -- the second leg of a back-to-back set. With the 25-year-old shooting guard back in action, Kevin Huerter and Tre Jones could see a dip in playing time. Over his last three appearances (all starts), White has averaged 23.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per contest.