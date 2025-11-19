White (calf) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

White made his 2025-26 debut Sunday against Utah after missing the first games of the regular season due to a right calf strain. He came off the bench against the Jazz but should enter the Bulls' starting lineup once he's gotten his conditioning up to game speed. He finished with 27 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's double-overtime win.