White (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

After missing Tuesday's win over the Nets due to a left quad contusion, White will remain sidelined for the second half of the Bulls' back-to-back set. Fortunately for the Bulls, Zach LaVine (knee) will be available for Wednesday's contest, but White will look to return to the court Friday against the Celtics.