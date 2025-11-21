White (rest) is out for Friday's game against the Heat, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

The Bulls won't have White available in this contest due to rest and injury management. However, and according to Swirsky, the expectation is that he'd be available for Saturday's matchup against the Wizards on the second leg of this back-to-back set. White has played twice this season, scoring 27 points against the Jazz on Nov. 16 and 25 against the Blazers on Nov. 19. His absence will open up for minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter in the backcourt.