Bulls' Coby White: Poor performance in loss
White had two points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), two steals and one rebound in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 104-90 loss at Golden State.
The rookie point guard has been extremely inconsistent this season, registering 11 double-digit scoring performances while not reaching the 10-point mark eight times, including in the last two games. He routinely plays over 20 minutes while coming off the bench, however, so he will have a good chance to bounce back Friday at Portland.
