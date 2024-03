White closed Friday's 125-108 loss to Brooklyn with 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and nine assists across 39 minutes.

White continues to struggle to score the basketball, going 6-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-5 from the line. While it has been a fantastic season for White, his production of late has been hampered by inefficient shooting. He remains a must-roster player but managers shouldn't be afraid to sideline him if field goal percentage is looking like a swing category.