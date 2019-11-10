Bulls' Coby White: Poor shooting in Saturday's loss
White contributed 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 loss to the Rockets.
White was ice cold from the field during Saturday's loss, finishing with 10 points on an abysmal 4-of-16 shooting. White is sitting outside the top-250 for the season, thanks primarily to shooting just 34 percent from the floor. He also offers very little outside of scoring and so those in standard formats would be better suited moving on.
