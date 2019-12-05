Bulls' Coby White: Poor shooting in win
White posted three points (1-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in Wednesday's 106-99 win against the Grizzlies.
In the last five games, White has struggled to score and is averaging 7.4 points per game, making a dreadful 26 percent of his field goals and 25 percent of his threes. Despite the recent struggles, the 19-year-old is still receiving plenty of opportunities and is playing over 20 minutes per game. If White is able to find consistency in his shooting, he could see a slight jump in his playing time.
