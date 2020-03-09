White scored 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding eight assists, six rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 110-107 loss to the Nets.

The rookie continues to surge, scoring at least 20 points in seven of the last eight games and dropping 19 in the eighth. White is averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 boards, 4.1 threes and 1.0 steals in 33.8 minutes a game during that stretch, and while the Bulls have suggested he'll be moving into the starting five in the near future, the role change shouldn't impact his production given his current heavy workload.