White produced 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over Toronto.

The fifth-year guard continues to put together a strong January. White has topped 20 points in six of the last eight games, averaging 23.3 points, 5.6 assists, 5.3 boards and 3.1 threes over that stretch while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 46.3 percent from beyond the arc. His breakout season is coming in the absence of Lonzo Ball (knee), which puts into question his ability to repeat it in 2024-25 if Ball is able to play again, but for the rest of the current campaign White figures to remain productive.