White amassed 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 129-124 loss to the Spurs.

White had his best game of the season Friday as the Bulls fell to the Spurs. With Zach LaVine sidelined as a result of his ongoing knee concern, White was able to log a few extra minutes. Given he has played fewer than 12 minutes in each of the two previous games, there is little reason to think this kind of performance can be repeated.