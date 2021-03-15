White totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Sunday's 118-95 win over the Raptors.

Coach Billy Donovan hinted at some changes in the starting lineup before Sunday's game, and he followed through by replacing white with Tomas Satoransky at point guard. The move was due to a slow start out of the gate for White and was more of a motivational tool than a long-term demotion. His numbers didn't get much of a boost, however. White could return to the starting lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Thunder.