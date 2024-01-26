White produced 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 43 minutes during Thursday's 141-132 loss to the Lakers.

White is no longer an under-the radar point guard, as he's quietly become one of the most productive backcourt men in the Eastern Conference recently. Although he collects fewer assists than one would like as the Bulls' floor general. he's averaged 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists during the month of January and sank 50,5 percent of his shots over that span.