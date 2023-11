White had 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 loss to the Nets.

White's 23 points tied his season high, and he's now scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games. The Bulls have lost four games in a row, but White is certainly not to blame. In that span, White has averaged 20.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 three-pointers.