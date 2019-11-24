White scored 28 points (12-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt) while adding three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-115 win over the Hornets.

The rookie's performance was overshadowed by a record-tying night for Zach LaVine, but White set a new career high in scoring in his own right. The seventh overall pick in this year's draft has now topped 25 points four times in his first 17 games, but it's the consistency he's displaying while running the second unit that might be more impressive -- White has scored in double digits in nine of the last 10 games despite his inexperience, and drained multiple three-pointers in six of the last seven.