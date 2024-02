White provided a season-high 35 points (12-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 117-110 victory over the Hornets.

It's the fourth time this season White has produced 30 or more points, with the last such performance coming Jan. 10 against the Rockets. The fifth-year point guard wraps up an impressive January that's seen him average 22.1 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 boards and 2.6 threes through 15 games as he marches toward a breakout campaign.