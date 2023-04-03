White finished Sunday's 128-107 victory over Memphis with 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

White has scored in double figures in nine of the last 11 games. In the last three weeks he has been a top-75 player in nine-category leagues. It has not simply been all scoring, as he has been averaging 4.9 assists while shooting 47.5 percent from three-point range. With the Bulls fighting for positioning in the Eastern Conference Play-In Round, he should continue to provide fantasy value to close out the season.