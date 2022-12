White ended with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Friday's 114-91 loss to New York.

White managed just seven points in the loss, bringing his double-digit streak to an end at just two games. Outside of a couple of minor flashes, White has been an afterthought this season in both fantasy and reality. He is currently the 268th-ranked player in 12-team leagues, putting him well off the radar, even in deeper formats.