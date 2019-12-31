White amassed 18 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 123-102 loss to the Bucks.

White was called upon Monday as the Bulls looked for an offensive spark off the bench. He came through with 18 points including three triples. The four steals were a bonus for anyone that had him active and not something that should be expected on a consistent basis. Kris Dunn has been playing well as a starter but saw just 19 minutes. He will likely be closer to 30 minutes moving forward and White's playing time will be dependant on the matchup.