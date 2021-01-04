White registered 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

White extended his double-digit scoring run to six games, but he has reached the 20-point mark just twice this season and has been shooting poorly overall -- over that six-game stretch, the second-year guard has made just 39.5 percent of his field-goal attempts (34-for-86). That said, he has improved his three-point shooting and has made 18 of his 44 attempts from beyond the arc in that span, good for a 40.9 percent.