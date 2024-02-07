White totaled 33 points (11-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime victory over Minnesota.

White has surpassed the 30-point mark in two of his last three outings, and while he's not going to deliver those numbers on a regular basis, he's expected to handle a more significant workload on offense with Zach LaVine (foot) out of the rest of the campaign. He has shown he can handle that responsibility this season, and over his last 10 games, he's averaging 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.