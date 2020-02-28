White is questionable for Saturday's game at New York, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

A tweaked back forced White to miss practice on Thursday, which may extend towards Saturday's contest at Madison Square Garden. It comes at an unfortunate time for the rookie, who has posted 33.7 points from his last three games off the bench. Shaquille Harrison, Ryan Arcidiacono and Adam Mokoka are candidates in line for more minutes if White is unavailable.