White is questionable to return to Monday's game against Minnesota due to a right calf injury, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

White limped to the locker room in the first quarter after re-injuring the same calf that sidelined him for the first 11 games of the regular season. If the 25-year-old guard is not cleared to return, Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter are candidates for an uptick in minutes the rest of the way.