White is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to a left quad contusion, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Joining White on the injury report as questionable are Ayo Dosunmu (chest) and Zach LaVine (knee) while Andre Drummond (shoulder) has already been ruled out for Tuesday's contest. With the Bulls battling many injuries, if White suits up he should be in line for a significant workload. Through seven games this season, White has averaged 8.1 points 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 21.9 minutes per game.