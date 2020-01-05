Bulls' Coby White: Quiet in loss
White had six points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3PT) and two rebounds in Saturday's loss to Boston.
White has already proven he can get hot at a moment's notice, but he's scored just 12 total points over his last two games after back-to-back 18-point outings against the Hawks and Bucks. Considering he provides little value in non-scoring categories, White isn't much of a starting consideration in most weekly leagues.
