White had six points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3PT) and two rebounds in Saturday's loss to Boston.

White has already proven he can get hot at a moment's notice, but he's scored just 12 total points over his last two games after back-to-back 18-point outings against the Hawks and Bucks. Considering he provides little value in non-scoring categories, White isn't much of a starting consideration in most weekly leagues.