White scored 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3PT, 3-5 FT) to go along with six rebounds and 10 assists across 40 minutes in Thursday's win over the Wizards.

White has yet to find his shot in the early portions of the season and is shooting just 35.7 percent from the field. Nevertheless, he's used consistent minutes and usage to score more than 15 points in each of his past three games. While White still isn't a contributor in defensive stats, he also has at least six assists in three of five contests.