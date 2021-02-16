White scored 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists across 44 minutes in Monday's win over the Pacers.

White struggled with his shot from beyond the arc but finished well near the basket and from the free-throw line to put up a decent scoring night. He benefited from a heavy workload -- the game went into overtime -- and managed to reach eight assists in a game for the first time since Jan. 22. Even with the extra run, White failed to register any defensive stats, a glaring deficiency in his production as he is averaging only 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game through 26 contests this season.