The Bulls announced Monday that White (calf) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

This is a tough blow for the Bulls, as previous reports had indicated that he would be available for Opening Night. White has resumed on-court basketball activities and continues to make progress in his ramp up phase for a right calf strain, but it sounds like the Bulls are going to proceed with caution. Based on this timetable, White will be re-evaluated on Nov. 3, but there's no guarantee he returns right after that. For now, White can be safely ruled out for the first six games of the regular season. In his absence, the Bulls could turn to Tre Jones and Ayo Dosunmu, with Josh Giddey picking up more usage as well.