White ended with 30 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 overtime victory over the Rockets.

White registered his third 30-point game of the season. Even though the returns of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic could take some touches away from him, the electric point guard has opened the new year on a tear and has scored 22 or more points in each of his last four appearances. He averages 21.3 points per game across his last 10 appearances while being firmly entrenched as Chicago's starting point guard.