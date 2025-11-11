site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Coby White: Recalled to NBA
RotoWire Staff
Chicago recalled White (calf) from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Monday.
White was sent to Windy City on a rehab assignment to get some extra reps. He remains on track for a return at some point during Chicago's road trip.
