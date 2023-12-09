White amassed 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 121-112 win over the Spurs.

White was one of the standout performers for the Bulls in this win, though he's been playing at a very high level for quite some time now that he's earned the starting point guard role with Lonzo Ball (knee) out for the season. White has scored in double digits in each of his last 10 outings and is averaging 21.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game in that span.