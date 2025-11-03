Bulls' Coby White: Remaining out vs. Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
White has yet to suit up this season due to a right calf strain he sustained in August. With the 25-year-old guard sidelined, Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter will likely continue seeing increased minutes. White can be considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Bucks until the Bulls provide another update on his status.
