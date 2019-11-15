Bulls' Coby White: Remains hot in Thursday's loss
White totaled 26 points (9-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-115 loss to the Bucks.
White kept his foot on the gas during Thursday's loss, hitting six triples on his way to a team-high 26 points. The loss of Otto Porter Jr. (foot) has opened up more playing time for the rookie and he is taking advantage of the situation. White did begin the season shooting the ball well before falling away quite quickly. The Bulls need all the help they can get on the offensive end and so White is worth a look in 12-team leagues if you need points and three's. Just be prepared for plenty of bumps in the road.
